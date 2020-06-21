Joanne Collins December 26, 1927 - May 26, 2020 Joanne Collins - A Beautiful Lady - passed away in her longtime San Rafael home on May 26, 2020. Joanne was the daughter of the late Sam and Hildur Stenstrom. She moved from Spokane, WA to San Anselmo with her family in the fall of 1946. She immediately enrolled in the College of Marin. On the first day in the registration line, she met her future husband, Don Collins; they were happily married for 69 years. They became inseparable while attending COM. In the fall of 1948, they transferred together to Stanford University, graduating in the spring of 1950. Don and Joanne were married February 10, 1951. They spent the rest of their lives in San Rafael. Family, garden and friends have been Joanne's life. Joanne was known as the "Rose Lady" for her colorful array of roses in her beautiful garden. She was a pioneer in drip irrigation and constructed one of the first systems in Marin. She patiently planted every flower and stick of greenery in her garden, which she personally designed as well. Joanne loved walking and hiking. She and Don hiked Lake Lagunitas every Saturday morning for many years. On Sundays, Don and Joanne joined a group of longtime friends to head up Mt. Tam for three hours of walking and talking. Joanne loved every step with this group. Don and Joanne happily hiked throughout Europe as well. She loved her summers at Lake Tahoe with dear friends and the annual weeklong visit to Stanford Sierra Camp at Fallen Leaf Lake. A day at Stinson Beach or Camp Taylor with her children and their friends was precious to Joanne. The Big Game picnic at Stanford with Don and friends was a joy to her. Joanne was also a voracious reader since childhood until the end. In later life, Joanne loved picking up her three grandsons from school; an afternoon at JoJo's was filled with projects, games, swimming and homemade waffles. Joanne was an early Director of Pixie Place in Ross, the Junior School in San Rafael and a member of AAUW Recent Grads, where she met her lifelong friends. Joanne is survived by her husband Don Collins, son Scott (Roselyn) of Fairfax, daughter Heidi Hodes (Bryan) of Novato and son Sam (Jennifer) of Washington DC. She leaves as well, the lights of her life, grandchildren Max and Jackson Hodes, Donald Collins and Josie Collins. Donations in Joanne's memory may be made to Continuum Care Hospice, Petaluma. Per her request, no services were held for Joanne. Hail And Farewell, Joanne Collins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store