Joanne Wolfe Sobel Age 90, passed away peacefully on November 3rd in her home in Terra Linda, California where she lived for over 50 years. Joanne was born on March 31st 1929 in Seattle to her parents George and Gertrude Wolfe and grandmother Jenny. She was a graduate of Garfield High School and later received her B.A. from the University of Washington. She was a loving wife to her husband Earl (deceased) with whom she loved fishing around Marin. She later started and ran a successful business, Sobel Advertising, while raising her two sons David Samuel (deceased) and Daniel George. After retiring she travelled to 106 countries, every continent, and every state (except Kentucky). She was extremely close with her two grandchildren Mickey Earl and Molly Joanne, who she is survived by, as well as her son Daniel and her close circle of friends. She was a lover of gardening, watching the birds in her backyard, playing bridge with her friends, and making jams, marmalade and applesauce from the fruit she grew at her home. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday November 6th at Congregation Rodef Sholom, where she was a founding member, at from 11:00am-12:00pm with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom, Marin Advocates for Children, or In Spirit.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 6, 2019