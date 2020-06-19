Joe Don Simmons Our dear friend Joe Don Simmons who hailed from Imperial, Texas left us on June 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Joe excelled in athletics, earning a basketball scholarship in college in Texas and he graduated from North Texas State University. He served in the U.S. Army and moved to the Bay Area in the early 60s where he met the love of his life, Harvey, in 1966. They lived together in San Anselmo 54 years until he left us. Joe taught math and science at Vallejo High School for 30 years until his retirement. Thereafter he made the most of his passions for gardening, playing tennis, traveling throughout Europe, and spending long lunches with his close circle of friends, Russ and Rich, Dina and Edgar, Jim and Guy, and Conrad and Ed. Joe is survived by his life partner, Harvey Suddy. He is also survived by four nieces and a nephew from Texas and his extended California family, Harvey's sister, Arlene, her husband Leonard, their five children Andrea, Lisa, Christopher, Tracy, and Anthony, and many grandnieces and nephews. There will be no service but Joe Don will remain in our hearts forever and the aforementioned clan will carry on with his memory.



