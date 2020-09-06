1/1
Joe Walker
1961 - 2020
Joe Walker Beloved son of Peggy and Bill Walker. Born on August 31, 1961. Died August 22, 2020, one week shy of his 59th birthday, because of heart trouble. Besides his parents, Joe is survived by his brothers and sister, John (Sonja), Flip and Lyn Starnes (Dave); and nephews and niece, Justin, Jake, Joey and Jessica. He attended St. Raphaels Grammar School and San Rafael High, Class of 1980. Nothing made him happier than cooking or barbecuing for family and friends. There wasn't a job he couldn't do and he did them well. Joe always had a big smile for everyone. He worked in Public Works for the town of Corte Madera before moving to Pacifica. May he rest in peace. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
