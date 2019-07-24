|
Johanna "Hanni" Rostenberg Johanna "Hanni" Rostenberg passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 in San Rafael, CA at the age of 101. Born in the rural Bavarian town of Gerolzhofen in Germany, Hanni was the daughter of Siegfried and Selma Kraemer, both of whom perished in the Holocaust. She was the devoted mother of sons James and William and daughter-in-law Debra; loving sister of Edith Kraemer; and fond grandmother of Nathan. She was predeceased by her husband Walter in 1988. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice by the Bay in Larkspur, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 24, 2019