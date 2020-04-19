|
John Buchanan Vernon On Wednesday night, April 8, 2020, John Buchanan Vernon passed away peacefully in San Rafael at age 89. John was born in Bonham, TX on February 10, 1931 to Olin Clifford and Sara Elizabeth Gilbreath Vernon. He graduated from Bonham High School and then he enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was stationed at Lackland AFB in Texas, Hickham Field in Hawaii and Hamilton Field in California. After his discharge, John studied at Texas Western University in El Paso, TX and received a degree in Civil Engineering. He met his wife, Elizabeth Wagner, while in college and they were married on June 21, 1957. Their daughter, Janet was born in 1959. John began his Civil Engineering career with the Southern Pacific Railroad in El Paso, and as his career progressed, he and his family moved to several locations in the West. Eventually, he retired as Materials and Construction Engineer for the Southern Pacific in San Francisco. He and his family settled down in Novato. John enjoyed the outdoors and travel, he and his family traveled extensively by automobile throughout the US, Mexican and Canadian interiors. He loved to hike and garden, but his ultimate passion was studying butterflies and he amassed a detailed collection of over 17,000 specimens, now housed in the Department of Entomology at Oregon State University. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Vernon and daughter Janet Vernon, both of Novato, CA; and niece, Helen Vernon Chellew Goodman of Rhode Island. Because of the current shelter in place directives, a memorial service, as well as a celebration of his life, will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to either Marin Humane or the Marin Food Bank.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020