John C. Yager Was born to John Charles Yager Sr. and Glennola Thomas Yager in Fullerton, CA on April 8, 1948. Died May 26, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Donna J. Niemann, son-in-law Jonny Niemann, granddaughter Ann Sela Niemann and grandson Jack Nie-mann of Los Angeles, CA. Son Jim Poppen of Eureka, CA. John is also survived by a sister Janet Yager Singh and brotherin-law Shiu Dev Turk Singh of San Mateo, CA. Also survived by Step-Mother Maureen A. Yager. We did the song "My Maserati Purple Shades" on YouTube and "I've had the Best of the best" on Soundcloud. This was a tribute to his late father. John is survived by many Nieces and Nephews. John loved Marin County and his greatest passion was to compose, write, and sing music. John formed the Band Final Solution in the late 1960's, He was lead guitar player in the Oasis Band and played at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia, City Nevada. Many thanks to the personnel and staff of the East Bay Hospice of Marin. John suffered from COPD for a lengthy time. To the Doctors and Nurses of Marin General Hospital and Palliative Care Unit we extend our eternal gratitude for making his passing pain free and his final days comfortable. He will be missed by the lives he touched. There are no Funeral Services pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 4, 2019