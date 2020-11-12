John Charles Elliott We lost John Charles Elliott to a brief illness on November 7. John was a fourth generation Marin resident but was born on July 8, 1945 in Washington, DC where his parents, Jack and Peggy Elliott, were living while Jack was in Medical school. John grew up in San Anselmo, attended Drake High School, then Arizona State and finished college at San Jose State. John was preceded in death by his brother, Dan; and is survived by siblings Susan Elliott Chalmers, Bill Elliott and Katy Carlsen; and sisters-in-law Sally Elliott and Chris Elliott; and brothers-in-law Bruce Chalmers and Dale Carlsen; as well as loving nieces and nephews. John would proudly brag that his first job was at Kaufman's Men's store in San Anselmo, where he excelled at selling back to school clothing to unwilling customers. But his career path eventually took him to the Marin Municipal Water District, for 25 years until his retirement in 2000; the last 10 years were at the San Geronimo Treatment Plant, where he was an engineer. John loved the outdoors, hiking, golfing, fishing and hunting. He especially loved his time at the family cabin on the North Fork of the Feather River in Chester, CA. It was there that he connected with his nieces and nephews and showed them how to fish and play cards (showing no mercy), and once they were old enough, how to drink beer by the campfire. John was adored by his nieces and nephews and the feeling was mutual. He loved all things 49ers and Bay Area sports. He was an avid reader and history buff, with extensive knowledge of the Civil War. Music was also a passion. John played the guitar and, along with his two brothers, imagined themselves the next coming of the Kingston Trio. In later years, he developed an interest in Hawaiian slap guitar. John was a loving brother, uncle and cousin, and most of all, a good friend. Donations in his name can be made to the Golden Gate Chapter of Trout Unlimited.



