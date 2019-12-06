Home

John Cronin The Cronin family is sad to announce the sudden passing of their beloved husband, father and Bapa: John Patrick Cronin. John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jocelyn; children, Kylee, Sam and daughter-in-law Darlene; brothers, Tom and Mike Cronin, as well as Bapa to his adoring grandchildren, Laura and Quinn. The Celebration of John's life will be held at St. Rita Church in Fairfax on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow at the hall at St. Rita. John will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Olema Cemetery, alongside his brother Jimmy and "say Mama" and Pops. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to Campaign Propane, to continue John's legacy of helping those still suffering from the Camp Fire in Butte County. Visit: https://paypal.me/pools /c/8kwr4joek4
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
