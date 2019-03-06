|
John "Jack" Cullen Was born on 12/13/1936 in County Kilkenny, Ireland and passed on 02/21/19 in Orange County, California surrounded by loving family. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Rosetta (Gilleece) Cullen, his daughter Jackie (Aubby), his son David (Mary Jane), and his youngest Annette (Steve). He is further survived by his Grandchildren Shea, Desi, Luke, Tierney and Michaela as well as his Step-Grandchildren Jules and Peyton. He leaves behind many friends and dear relationships as well as numerous brothers, sisters, step-brothers and step-sisters all across the world. There will be a Catholic Funeral Mass on March 15, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, CA at 10:30am to be followed by a procession to Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa, CA where a graveside service will occur at 12 noon. A reception to celebrate Jack's life will follow. In lieu of flowers the Family prefers for you to donate to you favorite charity or perform a kind deed for a friend or neighbor in Jack's memory.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019