John David Taddeucci On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 John David Taddeucci passed away after a short illness and complications from cancer. John was born on November 11, 1936 in San Francisco, CA to Henry and Edythe (Gardella) Taddeucci. He was a proud alumnus of Notre Dame des Victoires grade school, St. Ignatius College Preparatory (1954), and Santa Clara University (1958). Thanks to the co-mingling of SCU Broncos and Dominican Penguins, John met the love of his life, Margi Malley. They married in December of 1961 and started their family in Parkmerced, San Francisco. John claimed to be the most content only child, but nothing made him and Margi happier than their three children and their spouses: Dominic (Stacey) Taddeucci, Maria (Arnie) von Massenhausen, and Christina (Victor) Radeff. And you couldn't keep him away from a Grandparent's Day or sporting event that involved Alexandra (Ronan) Taddeucci Baynes, Patrick (Lauren) Taddeucci, AJ, Maggie, and Cloie von Massenhausen, or Elena, Johnny, and Mia Radeff. John's first job out of college was with the San Francisco Giants. His first day on the job sent him to deliver game tickets to a residence in Atherton. Invited in for a coke, he soon realized he was visiting with Ty Cobb. It doesn't get much more thrilling, and he continued a wonderful career with the organization for nearly 20 more years. He took his marketing skills to his next love as the Public Relations Director for Guild Wineries, and finished his working life as a Real Estate agent for Grubb & Ellis. Blessed to be retired for over 30 years, he enjoyed the life of a true Renaissance man. He was a founding member of the Marin Rose Society, he instilled an appreciation for classical music in his family, and to everyone's delight, Margi never really had to cook much. He loved to share time with friends from all aspects of his life: his Russian River boys, Meadow Club crew, 11/11 birthday gals, Monday Night Football gatherings, Napa lunches to pick up wine subscriptions, and wonderful worldly travels that often included his spiritual advisor, Charles Gagan, S.J. His family will remember him for his wisdom and compassion. They know the strike zone and agree that today's managers change pitchers far too often. No need to touch the furnace, he will happily make you a fire. And risotto takes about as long to cook as it does to consume a pitcher of martinis. John was preceded in death by his father Henry; mother Edythe; wife Margi; sisters-in-law Mary T. (Malley) Parks and Mary K. (Malley) Dooling; and brother-in-law Jack Dooling. He is survived by three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; brother-in-law Ed Malley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. We hope to celebrate both John and Margi's lives when the world allows. The family asks that donations be made to: Mission Dolores Academy at 3371 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114 or, to your favorite local charity. Following his last request, we will all keep laughing.



