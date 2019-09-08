|
|
John Dunn King John Dunn King passed away on November 4, 2018 in Calabasas, California. John was born on December 16, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois of parents Francis M. King and Ethel Fant King. He was educated in the schools of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Northwestern University and the Northwestern School of Medicine. He had additional medical education in Houston, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Los Angeles, California. John served in the U.S. Air Force for two years as a flight surgeon with the rank of Captain. He practiced medicine in the field of orthopedics for over 50 years in Los Angeles, Calabasas and Tarzana, California. He is survived by his wife, Karen Grace (Koster) and four children, Kathy, John (Jeanette) Kristie and Thomas William. Also he is survived by one brother, James Fant King, Green-brae, California. One brother, Francis Michael King, Jr. preceded John in death. A Requiem Mass was performed in Calabasas California on November 8, 2018 and John was interred in the Oakwood Memorial Cemetery in Chatsworth, California.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 8, 2019