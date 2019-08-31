|
John Erskine McNear After a long and successful life, John McNear died on August 18, 2019 at Marin General Hospital, at the age of 89 years and 9 months. John really wanted to have a 90th birthday party, but cruel fate stepped in and took him in his sleep. John had been in declining health since the death of his wife, Pat, in 2016, and had been in and out of the hospital in the months before his final stay. John Erskine McNear was born on November 23, 1929 at the Cottage Hospital in San Rafael, the second son of Lawrence Proctor McNear and Imogene Cheney McNear. In those days, John's branch of the McNear family had large landholdings in San Rafael, encompassing what is today the China Camp State Park through the current neighborhoods of Glenwood and Peacock Gap. Their business interests there included dairies, quarries, a brickyard (still active today), and the day-resort McNear's Beach, which was John's childhood home. John, and his siblings and cousins, enjoyed a 2500 acre backyard, where they could play Hide-And-Go-Seek on horseback, among other activities. He had a pet raccoon, named Oscar. Despite his family's holdings, John was very much a child of the Depression, and he learned lifelong habits of frugality and hard work. John saw incredible changes to Marin and the Bay Area during his life. When he was born, there were no freeways or bridges crossing the Bay, and trains and ferries were the normal modes of travel. In 1937, John was among the throng that walked across the Golden Gate Bridge at its opening celebration. He traveled by train and ferry to see the 1939 World's Fair on Treasure Island. Much of the land in San Rafael and other towns along the Bay was created from filled-in marshland, and John could drive around and point out the curving, old coastal roads that used to delineate the shore: roads he traveled on as a boy. Like his father before him, John went on to the University of California at Berkeley. At Cal, he studied Engineering, and met his future wife, Patricia (Pat) Henry. These were the glory-days of Cal Football, when their championship team went undefeated year after year. John was a member of the Abracadabra fraternity, and Pat was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. John remained close to his fraternity brothers, and attended their regular lunch meetings throughout his life. The surviving few will no doubt toast John at their next get together. After college, John went to work at his family's brick factory in San Rafael. He was an innovative thinker, and unafraid of trying new technologies. At his direction, McNear Brick acquired the most modern, fuel-efficient kiln in North America. He also oversaw the adoption of early robotic manufacturing there. At home, he and Pat set about creating a family of 4 kids: Scott (who died early at age 42), Jeff, Martha, and Dan. It was mostly Pat's job to marshal the kids through school, but John played a key role when he tried (and failed) to learn the Scottish bagpipes. This attempt introduced the kids to the pipes, who were far more successful than their dad. Playing in the Prince Charles Pipe Band became a family activity, with the kids playing pipes, and the parents shuttling them around between band practices, parades, and Highland Games, including competitions in Scotland. It turned out that John enjoyed wearing a kilt, and he became a functionary with the band, helping out at Highland Games and other events. After the kids were gone (3 of them to his alma mater, Cal), John and Pat found time for other activities, such as Opera (John slept), and world travel. They traveled to every corner of the world: from Komodo to Russia to Brazil, and places in between. During these travels, John kept an eye open for his 2 chief loves: bricks and ketchup! No account of John's life would be complete without mention of his love of ketchup (or "red-eye", as he called it). He put ketchup on almost everything, and lots of it! When he found during his travels that ketchup was unavailable in foreign countries (or better restaurants in the USA), he began carrying packages of ketchup with him, which he used to shock many a waiter. John's third great love (not counting his wife) was duck hunting. He grew up in a duck hunting tradition, and every Saturday and Sunday morning during duck season, he would be out with the mosquitos, laying in wait for some unfortunate duck. He would eat what he killed (with ketchup, of course), and it didn't bother him much that he broke his teeth on the shot left in the duck meat. His favorite meal was duck hearts and bacon. John is survived by his remaining children Jeff, Dan, and Martha, his sister-in-law Bobbie Henry, his daughters-in-law Beth McNear, Kate McNear, Sheri McNear, and Jill Spicer, son-in-law Ken Edwards, and 10 grandchildren: Ian, Erin, Natalie, Adair, Ramsay, Jane, Claire, Bowman, Duncan, and Ewan. He was predeceased by his brother Lawrence and his sister Jane. John would have wanted to thank his caregivers Lizzy Wong and Lucy Uy for helping him through his final years. He especially would have liked to thank his colleagues and employees at McNear Brick & Block, who he thought of as an extended family. A celebration of John's life will be held in conjunction with his 90th birthday party at 1 PM on November 24, at the Peacock Gap Country Club in San Rafael. The family asks that attendees RSVP to [email protected], or 415 892 8200.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, 2019