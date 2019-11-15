|
John Erskine McNear After a long and successful life, John McNear died on August 18, 2019 at Marin General Hospital, at the age of 89 years and nine months. John really wanted to have a 90th birthday party, but cruel fate stepped in and took him in his sleep. John had been in declining health since the death of his wife, Pat, in 2016, and had been in and out of the hospital in the months before his final stay. A celebration of John's life will be held in conjunction with his 90th birthday party at 1:00 PM on November 24, at the Peacock Gap Country Club in San Rafael. The family asks that attendees RSVP [email protected] or 415.892.8200.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019