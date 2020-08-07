1/1
John F. Allen III
1938 - 2020
John F. Allen, III Oct. 15, 1938 July 8, 2020 John Frederick Allen III, passed away in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 82 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease and from complications of COVID-19. Born in the old Ross General Hospital, he attended Ross Grammar School, Sir Francis Drake High School, and Oregon State University. John began his career at Morgan & Allen, his family's wholesale jewelry business in San Francisco. John is survived by his wife, Rev. Susan Smith of Mesa, AZ; daughters Janelle Fazackerley of Lagunitas and Jalynne Allen of San Rafael; sister Nori Gardner of Coquille, Oregon; brother Nick Allen of Kentfield; and his grandchildren. John enjoyed all kinds of sports in the Bay Area but was especially fond of playing golf at the Meadow Club and fishing in various locales. He was an active member of St. Johns Episcopal Church in Ross and in the Cursillo community of Marin. Private services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O Box 217, Ross, California 94957.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
