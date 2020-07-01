John F. Barrows John F. "Jack" Barrows passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Aldersly Retirement Community in San Rafael on June 10, 2020. Born on October 7, 1930, in Jamestown, New York, he earned a BA in political science at Allegheny College and an MA in public administration at Syracuse University before leaving New York State for three years of active duty as a junior lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He then spent 18 months in Washington, DC, working as a legislative aide in the Senate. There, he met Cynthia "Cynnie" Fiery at a holiday party. By the following March, they were engaged, and on June 10, 1958, they were married. Three weeks later, they were driving across the country, on their way to a new life together in California. In 1962, after four years as a budget analyst for the City of San Diego, Jack accepted an offer for the job of Marin's assistant county administrator. One of his first official responsibilities was attending the dedication of the Frank Lloyd Wrightdesigned Civic Center building. Throughout his career in the county government, he remained proud of the building's iconic architecture, often leading tours for family and friends. As Marin's county administrator beginning in 1971, Jack was known for his integrity, steadiness, acumen, and mastery of the issues as he made policy recommendations to the Board of Supervisors and implemented their decisions. During their long and happy marriage, Jack and Cynnie were rarely apart. Moving to San Anselmo in 1963, they lived for 53 years in one house, raising two daughters and hosting countless family gatherings. After Jack's retirement in 1989, they traveled extensively in North America and Europe, kept up with a wide network of friends, and volunteered in the community. For many years, Jack was especially involved with the Ross Valley Ecumenical Housing Association, which provides affordable housing for seniors. He also was an inveterate walker: from the late 1980s until a few months before his death, he and Cynnie spent nearly every Thursday on the trail with their hiking group, with Jack often mapping the route and leading the way. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he will be remembered most for a quiet but unflagging appreciation of the people he loved. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Bryan Barrows and Doris Barrows Schobeck, and a half-brother, Robert Bryan Barrows. He is survived by his wife Cynnie, of San Rafael, and daughters Sally (Joe Molinaro), of Washington, DC, and Annie (Jeffrey Goldstein), of Berkeley. Also surviving him are his beloved granddaughters, Clio and Esme Goldstein. The family extends its sincere thanks to the staff of Aldersly's Health Care Center. At this time, no memorial service is planned.



