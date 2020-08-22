John Francis Burns 1934 - 2020 John Francis Burns peacefully entered heaven on August 20, 2020, reuniting with his wife of 54 years, Mary McArdle Burns, who entered heaven on St. Patrick's Day 2016. He was surrounded his last week by all five of his children: John C. Burns, James Burns, Michael Burns, Maureen Kennedy and Thomas Burns. John lived his entire life in San Rafael, where he and his brother, the late Monsignor Cornelius J. Burns, were raised by the late Cornelius and Margaret Burns, both of whom immigrated from Ireland. John celebrated his Irish lineage all his life, singing Irish lullabies to his kids and enjoying Irish music until his very last day. Of course, he requested "Danny Boy" be sung at his services. John always looked forward to his daily phone calls from family members as well as family events, which included his 10 grandchildren: Ryan, Caitlin, Lauren, Julia, Kevin, Kelsey and Colleen Burns, and John, Clare and Brian Kennedy; his son-in-law John Kennedy; his four daughters-in-law: Anne (John), Kelly (James), Kareen (Michael), and Allison (Thomas); as well as his sister-in-law Kathleen Hansen and brothers-in-law Patrick McArdle and Matthew Hansen. John graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory in 1952 and the University of San Francisco in 1956. He was a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserves, and a Certified Public Accountant with Price Waterhouse in San Francisco, before joining the controller's staff at Kaiser Industries Corporation, where he held various positions before being elected Vice President and Controller in 1968. In 1977, he was elected Chief Financial Officer of Kaiser Cement Corporation, retiring in 1987 as Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration and a Director. John was very active at St. Raphael's Parish in San Rafael and St. Raphael's Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Education was very important to John, crediting St. Ignatius and USF with providing the foundation needed to be a responsible adult. After digging ditches to pay his own way through college, he worked tirelessly to put all five children through a combined 80 years of private education. His legacy includes a fully endowed scholarship to St. Ignatius so those who need financial assistance can receive the Catholic education he so valued. At a Catholic Alumni Club (CAC or as John F. called it "Catch A Catholic") dance, John mistook Mary's contact lens troubles for her winking at him, giving him the courage to ask her to dance. The rest was history. John was known for being very good with numbers and providing level-headed advice, passing these traits on to his children and grandchildren. His Catholic faith played a very important role in his life, attending mass daily and clutching rosary beads right up until the end. Rosary and funeral services for family only will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael's, where John was an active parishioner all his life. Non-family can view the services online at St. Raphael's facebook page. John will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, St. Raphael's Conference (1104 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901), where John volunteered for many years, providing services to the needy of Marin.



