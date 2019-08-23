|
John Leif Selvig Dec. 25, 1966 - Aug. 15, 2019 John Selvig passed away at his childhood home in Mill Valley on August 15th at the age of 52. John was the youngest son of Rolf and Jettie Selvig. He is survived by both of his parents, his best friend Bibi Lemtorp, his son Jaden, brothers Rolf and Erik as well as the extended Selvig family. John was a great friend, son and brother, but most of all he was Jaden's father. He loved that boy more than life itself. Although cancer took John way too young, his love and devotion to Jaden will remain unending. Although John has left his body, his spirit remains in his love of nature. Be it a shred down Tam, a little surfing off the coast or simply hanging out with friends in Mill Valley, his loving embrace and Millbilly spirit will be with you. There will be a celebration of John's life Sunday August 25th from 2PM to 5PM at the Mill Valley Golf Clubhouse located at 267 Buena Vista Avenue in Mill Valley. All are welcome. In honor of how John lived, in lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you follow John's example by loving those around you, respecting everyone, and most importantly, being grateful for everyday you have the privilege of living.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019