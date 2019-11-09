|
|
John Leonard Craig Passed away peacefully on Monday November 4, 2019, at age 94. John was born in San Francisco on August 11, 1925 to Harold L. Craig and Louise Nye. Raised in Mill Valley graduated from Tamalpais High School and attended College of Marin. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, father Harold L. Craig, mother Louise Nye, and brother Harold O. Craig. A loving partner to Kitty Nagel for 22 years. Father to Jeffrey (Marie) and Michael (Diane), grandfather to Lisa, Derek, Rochelle, Jennifer, Michelle and great-grandfather to Cadence. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. John served in the Navy in World War II as a Medical Technician. Worked for Pacific Bell as a Motor Vehicle Supervisor for over 30 years and provided training on heavy vehicles for an additional 10 years. Served with Lions Club for over 50 years, a member of the , local Widows support group and was active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran church. Services to be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Novato, CA on Friday, November 15th, 2019 starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Eye Foundation, P. O. Box 7999 San Francisco, CA 94120 www. lionseyefoundation.com. Online condolences can be made to www.adobe creekfuneralhome.com. Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville St., Petaluma, CA (707) 789-9000
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019