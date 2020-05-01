Colonel John Mark Sauvé, Army Retired John "Mark" Sauvé was born November 12, 1937 in Bay City, Michigan. He was the son of Jack Sauvé and Gertrude Sauvé (nee Rappel). He married Mary Jane Marquis on June 24, 1961 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children, Mary Margaret Sauvé (Kim Barnhill), Moira Jane Sauvé, and Mark Joseph Sauvé; and his granddaughters Theresa Claire Barnhill, Katherine Jane Barnhill, and Grace Elizabeth Barnhill. Mark also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane and youngest daughter, Megan Elizabeth. John Mark Sauvé graduated from DePaul University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce, and as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. His first post was at Fort Ord, Monterey, California. After joining the Army Reserves, Mark and Mary Jane returned to Chicago, then moved on to New Jersey, and returned to California in 1968 where Mark began working for Marsh & McLennan Insurance Company. He retired in 2002 as a Principal with William M. Mercer. During this time he also served as President of the World Trade Club, San Francisco, from 1998-2000. He served on the Board of Directors for the World Trade Club from 1992-2000. As an Army reservist, Mark continued training and serving throughout his career. He served as a link between the Active Duty Officers and Reserve Officers during Desert Storm. In addition to his duties in the Army, Mark was also one of the first Liaison Officers for West Point. For 20 years he helped and supported young people who wanted to attend the United States Military Academy. When Mark retired from the Army in 1991, a special ceremony was held for him at West Point. Mark passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 21, 2020. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be postponed until family and friends are permitted to gather together. An announcement will be made at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA.



