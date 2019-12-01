|
John Michael Burbank John Michael "Mike" Burbank was a force of nature. He lived a big life and died on Thursday October 17, 2019, at the age of 84, in San Rafael, CA after suffering a heart attack. Born February 28, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa to Robert Fitts Burbank and Imo Hoeven, (who gave Mike his Dutch nose and piercing blue eyes) Mike had a unique childhood, moving between two schools every year due to the seasonal demands of his father's sheep business. He spent each spring and summer in Ogden, Utah or Boise, Idaho, and fall and winter in California's Imperial Valley. Mike grew up fiercely independent with a great love of the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting in the pristine wilderness of Idaho. By age 12 he was working summers with his father and driving his own truck. After graduating from Brawley Union High School, Mike ran the 400 and 800 at San Bernardino Valley College. He then transferred to USC where he returned punts for his beloved Trojans and started dating the love of his life Doris Jean Hunter. In 1955 Mike left USC for Officer Candidate School where he earned his wings as a U.S. Marine Corps Naval Aviator. On May 25, 1957 he and Doris were married in El Centro, CA, honeymooned in Yuma, Arizona, and then drove across country so that Mike could report back for duty in Florida. Mike flew off aircraft carriers as a Marine Corps fighter pilot. He was stationed in Japan, survived a high-altitude ejection and subsequent rescue at sea, and scrambled against Communist Chinese MIGS during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958. After leaving the Marine Corps, Mike reentered the livestock business as a lamb buyer and became a cattle buyer after losing a bet on a shuffleboard game (yes beers were involved). At age 24 he managed a packing house in Sydney, Nebraska and worked his way up through the meat industry with an unstoppable work ethic, impeccable organization, and an appetite for risk. His incredible drive led to becoming President of Gold Pak Meat Company, the largest beef packer on the West Coast, co-founding Landmark Beef Processors, and in 1982 co-founding Bristol Farms: an award winning gourmet grocery chain that combined the service and food quality of a corner grocer, butcher, and baker with the theatre of London's Harrods. Bristol Farms became an overwhelming success and industry icon, was acquired by Albertsons in 2004, and operates 15 stores today. Tough, impatient, demanding, a fierce competitor, and sometimes gruff on the outside, Mike had a mischievous sense of humor and a softer side. He loved cookies, ice cream, country music, dogs, loud fireworks, and Christmas. Mike was equally adept with a fishing rod, golf club, pool cue, shotgun, barbecue tongs, Phillips head screwdriver, or pair of Aces in his hands, and backing an 18 wheeler into a tight loading dock. Mike was always game for a new adventure, a new challenge, or "Poco Mas" a little more of anything good. He backpacked, boated, ran, played tennis, and rode horses. He became a certified scuba diver at age 58, was a founding member of the Catalina Conservancy Divers, free dove for abalone, and fished all over the world. Mike served on the Marin Country Club Board, where he was instrumental in redesigning the kitchen and clubhouse, earned a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, and shot his age at 83. Happiest behind the wheel of a boat at Catalina Island, on the Sea of Cortez, or on Lake Mojave, he also loved pacing behind the couch (and cursing) while nervously watching Trojan football, playfully teasing family and friends, fixing anything and everything that was broken, grilling a perfect medium-rare New York strip, making his famous Cioppino, or a great Bloody Mary, enjoying great wines and amazing meals with the Capilano Drinking Society, reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the grandkids on Christmas Eve (regardless of how old they were), and cheering them on at their volleyball and football games. Most of all he loved spending time with and doting on Doris. Mike is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 62 years, Doris Hunter Burbank of Novato, CA; his children, Michael Burbank (Cindy Roberts) and Katie Mulcahy (Kevin); his sister, Ann Jennings; grandchildren Ryan Burbank, Grace and Maya Roberts Burbank, and Kaila, Connor and Keegan Mulcahy; and beloved grand dogs Haynesworth and Maverick. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Marin Country Club in Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Mike's name to the USC Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies Catalina Conservation Divers (an organization he helped found). http://bit.ly/GiveToWIES-CCD. Please note that your gift is to WIES-CCD in the memorial section.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 1, 2019