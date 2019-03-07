|
|
John P McNamara On February 24th, 2019, at the age of 87, John Patrick McNamara, beloved father, husband, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away at Broadway Villa in Sonoma. He is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret, and daughters, Patricia and Maureen (John), 4 grandchildren Alana, Sean (Gupi), Jack, Hannah, as well as 5 great grand-children Riley, Scarlet, Aveleen, Mariano, and Lyla Rose. John was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Barlia, but remained close to her sons Kevin and David, and their families. John was a 1st generation Irishman, born at the Cottage Hospital on December 5th, 1931, to John Joseph McNamara and Hannah Casey. He spent his entire youth in San Anselmo, and was in the last graduating class of Saint Anselm's High School in 1949. John was humbly proud of the fact that he suggested the name "Marin Catholic" to one of the nuns and that it was chosen as the name for the new high school. After graduation, John joined the Navy and served from 1950 to 1953 in the Korean War, aboard the USS Manchester. Dad was a radioman, and his daughters grew up listening to his tapping and humming Morse Code. Upon returning to Marin, John worked with the Ghiringhellis at Deer Park Villa in order to put himself through college. He graduated from USF in 1960. John proposed to Mary at Deer Park Villa, and they lived in San Anselmo when they started their family, before moving to San Rafael, and eventually to Novato. In 2004 John and Mary moved to a retirement community in Sonoma. John worked for many years in management with Wells Fargo Bank. This career took him from SF, to Oakland, to many years managing the Mill Valley branch, where he established several lifelong friendships. After leaving the bank he worked with his cousins at Rafael Convalescent Hospital as the Comptroller. In his retirement, John became a docent at Muir Woods. This was a perfect role for a man who loved meeting people, loved to talk, and loved the outdoors. We celebrated his 65th birthday with a special night time hike in the woods. In his earlier years, John played tennis, enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant and duck, and had a passion for cars, especially his TR6's, which made him feel like a teenager no matter how old he became. He eventually turned in the convertibles for a Model A Ford truck, and then snuck in a Porsche as his last hurrah. One of our favorite memories will always be the family's two week summer vacation at Chambers Landing in Tahoe, a tradition with several other families that ingrained a life long love of Lake Tahoe for us. Many if not most people who met John noticed and noted his sparkly blue eyes. Forever in our minds, his Irish eyes will be smiling. We love you Dad, and will miss you everyday. Services will be held at Valley Memorial Park in Novato on Wednesday, March 13th, at 11:00am.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019