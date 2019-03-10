|
John R. Maurer A San Rafael resident of more than 50 years, died on February 23rd. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Edward and Marie Maurer on January 6, 1931. He was predeceased by his sister Pat, his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Mary Ellen, and his eldest son Tom. He is survived by his sons Dan (Jackie) and Joe (Janet) and his daughters Ann Bauer (Peter) and Mary Maurer. He leaves six grandsons, Jim (Kimberly), Josh (Emily), Andrew, Evan, Sam and Thomas, a granddaughter, Scholotte Gangl (Alex) and treasured great-grandchildren Khyri, Elora, Nico, Miles, Ellis, Ritter, Hazel and Charlotte. After graduating from law school at the University of Wisconsin, John served two years in the United States Army in the Judge Advocate General Division at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. John was retired having been an attorney and businessman focused on investment and financial management. He was a distance swimmer and a tenor soloist, a member of the church choir at St. Isabella's Church, and a member of the Bohemian Club Chorus for over 40 years. He was active in his community having served as a President of United Cerebral Policy, President of Catholic Charities of Marin, President of St. Vincent de Paul District Council and Chairman of the Board for Maria B Freitas and Martinelli Senior Housing. Additionally, he volunteered as a driver for Nazareth House, an advocate for CASA, and in the Saint Vincent de Paul dining room. He was also an active member of St. Isabella's Church. John leaves a legacy of honor, good times, good memories, and words of wisdom in his unique limericks and letters of counsel and support. He was extremely grateful for his wonderful life and is very happy to be "going home". A memorial mass will be held in the Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's School for Boys on March 23rd at 11:00 am with a reception to follow in the auditorium. Memorial donations may be sent to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 150527, San Rafael, CA 94915 or online at www.vinnies.org
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 20, 2019