John R. McManus Aug 9, 1940 - Aug 20, 2019 John R. McManus left peacefully from the party on August 20, 2019 supported tenderly with his family by his side. Known for his sense of humor, quick wit and big heart he will always be remembered with deep love, affection and gratitude. Born on August 9, 1940 in Riverside, California, John spent his time in between Sausalito, Truckee, Hawaii, Florida and the Caribbean having successful businesses in each location. John's extensive history in the restaurant industry started in 1967 in Waikiki with a lease on a cocktail napkin and a dollar in the till. He owned and operated numerous restaurants over 50 years with his most famous being the Shorebird Beach Broiler, Pieces of Eight in Waikiki and Lahaina Fish Company in Maui. He retired with his last restaurant Napa Valley Burger Company located in Sausalito. His accomplished and colorful career included a llama ranch, real estate developments in Truckee, restaurants, fishing and diving boats in Hawaii. One of his most notable achievements was developing a small private island named Saba Rock Resort in the British Virgin Islands. The stories are endless and fascinating filled with fun, laughter and a lifetime of precious memories. He loved classic cars, historical buildings, boating and the restaurant business. He was looked up to as a mentor to many who sought his advice and flourished under his guidance. Nothing satisfied him more than to help people realize their full potential. An honorable gentleman and modest in nature, he was highly respected, greatly admired and an inspiration to all. He will be forever missed but always present in our hearts. John is survived by his wife Rhonda, son Jonathan [Malia], grandchildren, Jack and Dylan, former wife Andrea Stare [Bob Freeman], nieces and nephews, employees and good friends. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay. Services will be private. Cheers and Aloha to a full life well lived.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 25, 2019