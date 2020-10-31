John "Jack" Richard Doherty 1937 2020 Jack Doherty died peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 25, after battling PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) for several years. Born to loving parents, John "Doc" and Margaret Doherty, he was proud of what he called his "shanty Irish" lineage. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Karen "Twinkle" Doherty; his sister Rosemary Grant; his son Erik Dohemann; and his grandson, Jack Jesse Doherty. He is survived by his children, Dr. Jesse Dohemann, Linda "Miki" Dohemann, Russell Dohemann, and Jason Doherty; his daughter-in-laws and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was New York; he was a cowboy; he was blue collar and a self-taught entrepreneur. Jack was a self-made man who evolved from the streets of Brooklyn to being a successful project manager on large construction projects in San Francisco, who then rolled that knowledge into a thriving career in real estate investment. He had a deep love of travel and by the end of his life, the man who was born on a bathroom floor in a cold-water flat in Brooklyn, visited all seven continents. He met, laughed and bonded with peoples of countless cultures. His wife, Karen, and he met in the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous and the two were dedicated to the Marin Fellowship for the four decades of their marriage, including their role in the fundraising and purchasing of the Marin Alano Club building in 1974, which has provided a clean and safe environment for thousands of recovering alcoholics and addicts over the years. He passed with 46 years of sobriety. He was a tough man, and he was able to say "I love you." A Zoom memorial will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 11a.m. PST, https://zoom.us/j/4709004912?pwd=Z0trc2c5cDhKNW12NXJGVlBRKzk3Zz09
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organizations he cared deeply about: Daraja Academy, a school for girls of poverty in Kenya: www.Daraja-Academy .org/donate or the Marin Alano Club: https://www. marinalanoclub.org/donate
.