John Rogers Dunlop March 3, 1933 - July 2, 2020 John Rogers Dunlop, longtime resident of the Bay Area, died in Los Altos on July 2, after a short illness. Mr. Dunlop was born in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Sallie Dunlop, and was educated at Poly Prep Country Day School and Yale University. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, which brought him to California, he settled in San Francisco in 1958. He worked as a securities analyst for Davis Skaggs, where his analytical skill combined with his ability to predict the market earned him the nickname, "The Wizard." He moved to Marin County in 1968 and married Judith Goldsborough in 1971. In the early 1970s, he transitioned to a career in photography. Mr. Dunlop owned and operated John Dunlop Photography in Marin County from 1980-1996, where he specialized in portraiture and event photography. Mr. Dunlop's fine art photography was driven by his passion for the natural beauty of California. His work was exhibited at the Friends of Photography in Carmel, Focus Gallery in San Francisco, and was featured in the May/June 2003 issue of Black & White Magazine, among others. In 1996, he closed his commercial business and devoted himself full time to fine art photography, writing poetry, and the study of Buddhism. He moved to San Mateo County in 2009 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Mr. Dunlop is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Esveidy Dunlop of Beaverton, OR; his daughter and son-in-law Katherine and David Tomatis of Redwood City, CA; and two grandchildren, Gabriella and Benjamin Tomatis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Foundation for Inner Peace in Mill Valley, CA; or Spirit Rock Meditation Center in Woodacre, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store