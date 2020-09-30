John Scott Doughty John Scott Doughty died on September 25, 2020. He was born to Scott and Winifred Doughty in Croydon, England on April 10, 1936. John was educated at Whitgift School, which he loved throughout his life. He served as an officer in the British Army in Malaysia from 1956-57. John met his beloved wife Wendy at a Valentine's Day party in London in 1959. He proposed to her after six days, and they married three months later. Soon after, they traveled around the world and to the United States, where their daughter Heidi was born. They returned to England, but were lured back by the beautiful California weather. Living in Marin, they had a son, Peter. John was an antique dealer in San Francisco for almost 40 years. He and Wendy had an antique showroom, John Doughty Antiques, in Jackson Square for three decades. He absolutely loved traveling to England many times a year to purchase antique furniture and works of art for the antique and designer trade. In 1983, John and Wendy suffered the difficult loss of their son, Peter. They moved to Stinson Beach a few years later, where John spent many days walking on the beach and reading in the sun. At Whitgift, John developed a great love for rugby. In California, he played for the Olympic Club and later the San Francisco Rugby Club. He coached the first boys' rugby team in Marin. He and Wendy loved to travel, visiting countries all over the world. John remained an Englishman all his life, with a great affection for his country. He kept in touch with friends and family near and far in England, Australia, and beyond. John's family and granddaughters were the joy of his life. He spent his final years at Stinson Beach and with his community at Smith Ranch in San Rafael. John was preceded in death by his son Peter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wendy; daughter Heidi (Rhonda); and granddaughters Kira and Sonia. The family thanks Hospice by the Bay and John's caregivers for their warmth and kindness. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to Hospice by the Bay or your favorite charity
.