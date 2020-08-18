John Thomas Spencer, III John Thomas Spencer III, age 92, of Point Richmond, CA, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Greenbrae, CA. Known as Tom to his friends and Grampa Tom/ Opa Tom to his family, he was born in Iron Mountain, MI on April 29, 1928. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, serving in the occupation forces in Japan as a photographer, and parachutist with the 11th Airborne Division. His experiences there fostered a lifelong appreciation of Asian and Pacific culture and food. Under the GI Bill, Tom attended Carleton College, meeting his future wife, Nancy Hearding, there. They moved to New York, where he worked for General Electric in sales and marketing. Some years later the family moved to California, making a home in Ross. Tom worked many years for Rocky Mountain Orthodontics in sales and marketing, in San Francisco. Tom's wry wit and funny jokes will be missed by all. He had a knack for stretching out a story and ending it with a belly laugh. He loved skiing and enjoyed many ski trips to Lake Tahoe and beyond. Always the adventurer, Tom would often take the road less traveled, in his Dodge van, just to see where it would take him and to find out what was just around that next corner. He spent many happy hours camping with family, and later, sailing with best friends. He is survived by his children, John Spencer (Andrea), Mary Ellen Benier, and Betsy Spencer Judge; and five grandchildren: Stefan Benier, Carson Judge, Krista Judge, Sarah Spencer, and Hannah Spencer. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Capra. Tom leaves behind lifelong friends and family who will miss him dearly. A remembrance will take place at a future date, when we can gather together again safely.



