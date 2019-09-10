|
John Treganowen John Benjamin Tregan-owen passed on August 30, 2019 in Vallejo after a brief illness. He enjoyed life and was a friend to all. John was born in Marin County, raised in Kentfield and attended all the local schools, and as a youth participated in many community activities including elected Master Councilor, Order of DeMolay, Ross Valley Chapter. He was employed by the Golden Gate Ferry as a Supervisor and worked at the Larkspur and Vallejo terminals. He enjoyed time with friends, sports, gardening, cooking, photography, genealogy, and above all his many years of skiing with friends at Lake Tahoe. He is the son of Ken and Laura Treganowen of Kentfield. John was married to Barbara for many years and is survived by his son Gregory, brothers David, Peter (Laurie) Treganowen, sister Dorothy (John) Bell, nephew Scott, and niece Lauren. We will miss him.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019