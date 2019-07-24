|
John Wentworth Foster June 22, 1934 - July 10, 2019 John Wentworth Foster died peacefully in his home in Mill Valley. In the words of a good friend, "he left behind a giant family full of cool people, that's all anybody could ever want." Wentworth (A.K.A. Wenty, Uncle Window, Wentwoof, Tapa, Baba, and Ralph) grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, where he honed his lifelong passion for writing and witty repartee. He attended the University of Virginia, majoring in English, and leaving behind a legacy at the Serpentine Club that was still legendary when two of his daughters followed him to the grounds 30 years later. He moved to New York after college and landed a job with American Express, which led him to Paris (on a houseboat on the Seine), and then Morocco. There his adventures included evading the authorities to make a delivery of a large sum of cash hidden in a cereal box. He returned stateside and moved to San Francisco in 1961, where he met Penny Holland, the love of his life. Penny and Wentworth married and moved to Mill Valley in 1964, where they had three daughters, and an ever evolving menagerie of cats, dogs, hamsters, rats, turtles, hermit crabs, and fish. In spite of his tendency toward order, Wentworth embraced his new chaotic and growing family, and learned to love the outdoors - spending time sailing, hiking, camping, playing tennis, and white water rafting with friends and family. Wentworth tried his hand at many vocations, including writing, banking, owning a bookstore, working at a vineyard, real estate, consulting, and finally found (in his words) "salvation through non-profit work." His true calling was in supporting the underdog. He was a pen pal, English tutor, mentor, and confidante for many young people. With Penny, he housed a steady stream of wandering youth (including his daughters) in the in-law apartment at Harvard Hill Farm, dispensing compassion with advice, both practical and aspirational. His wide network of friends and family will miss his intelligence, wit, kindness, and love. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Penny Holland Foster; his daughters Diana, Katy, and Abby Foster; his son-in-law Michael Lubenow; his grandchildren Patrick and Katy Lowry, Charlie and Joe Lubenow, and Olivia and Owen Perez Foster; his brother, Murray Foster; his dogs Max and Lucy; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the North Bay , 4340 Redwood Hwy #314, San Rafael, CA 94903; or Project Avary, http://www.projectavary.org/.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 24, 2019