John William Roumiguiere 5/31/1954 12/13/2019 John was the son of deceased Supervisor Robert Roumiguiere and Barbara Roumiguiere who lives in Marin. John is survived by his wife Donna, son Justin, daughter Joni, daughter Jenna, her husband Matt, and their two daughters Alexandra and Shayla, all residing in Lake County. John passed away December 13, 2019 from a sudden heart attack. John was known for his kind heart, his love of cars, motorcycles, boats, the outdoors, and his willingness to help others. John will also be remembered by his sisters Audrey and Lynn and his brothers Robert, Jr. and Marc. "A Celebration of Life" will be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in the Little Theater at 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 4, 2020.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 29, 2019