Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Cloverdale, CA
John William Strittmatter

John William Strittmatter We lost a great man and friend on Sept. 24th. John, born in Marin, went to Neil Cummins Elementary and Redwood High and then off to UCLA for a degree in Economics, and then attended the Berkeley Graduate School of Business with an emphasis in accounting. He was an absolute Boy Scout in every sense of the word; he even achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. John was a lifelong member of the Native Sons of the Golden West fraternity, where he was the third generation to belong to Sea Point parlor #158 out of Sausalito. He eventually found his way to Mengali Accountancy up in Healdsburg. He attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cloverdale near his home. His biggest joy was going on walks with his dog companion Rocky. He is survived by several loving cousins and his former brother-in-law, Dave Ganapolar, and step nephew, Shawn Ganapolar. He is preceded in death by his father, Russ, his mother, Janice, and his sister Joanne. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cloverdale on October 25th at 11:00 AM with a small reception to follow. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
