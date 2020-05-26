Jorge Guillermo Santana
1951 - 2020
Jorge Guillermo Santana
June 13, 1951- May 14, 2020
Rest as you lived, beautifully
On Thursday, May 14th, Jorge "George" Santana left us to make music with the angels. He was 68 years old, and graduated into the realm of eternal rest.
Jorge was born on June 13, 1951, to the late Josephina and Jose in the city of Autlan, State of Jalisco, Mexico. At an early age, Jorge and his family moved to the Mission District of San Francisco, CA. The Mission District and its people created an atmosphere where Jorge could explore his artistic talents. He chose the guitar to express his emotions to the world.
He would go on to join the band The Malibus' in the 60s, later changing their name to Malo. Malo created a sound that combined Afro-Cuban rhythms with rock led by Jorge's guitar. Jorge and Malo were pioneers in creating what's known as Latin Rock. Later they would grace the world with their hit "Suavecito" which became a top 20 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.
Though music was his passion, his love of people is what brought him joy. It was always his intention to bring happiness, peace, and light to everyone he came into contact with - human or otherwise. Anyone lucky enough to know Jorge would say he was kind, loving, gentle, selfless, and generous.
Jorge liked to keep things in his life simple and pure. That's why for 32 years in a row he chose to spend his one week of vacation at Camp Concord with his daughter Michelle. Camp Concord is a collection of little green cabins tucked in the woods of Lake Tahoe and was the perfect escape to connect with nature.
When Jorge found out the camp was struggling financially to serve the children and their families, Jorge joined the Friends of Camp Concord to help save the camp. He donated his time, his music and his passion to help raise money. He will always be a saint to the kids at Camp Concord. His spirit will live among the little green cabins of Camp Concord providing joy for eternity.
Jorge was also heavily involved in spreading knowledge about Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez's. In the last 15 years, he took great pride in playing a significant role in the making of a documentary dedicated to honoring Cesar Chavez and the historical United Farmworker movement.
Jorge loved working with his hands and worked on elevators as a profession for many years. After his retirement, you could find Jorge at his son Anthony's house working on house projects while peacefully listening to music. It also gave him a chance to visit with the newest addition to the family, his grandson Franklin (Frankie). He loved nothing more than watching Frankie grow.
Aside from music and helping those less fortunate, what brought Jorge the greatest joy of all was spending time with his wife and family, brothers, and sisters.
Jorge is lovingly remembered by his best friend and loving wife Donna, son Anthony, daughter in law Shannon, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Brandon Marsh, and his grandson, Franklin. He is also deeply missed by his siblings Tony (Maria Elena), Laura, Irma, Carlos (Cindy), Lety, and Maria Santana Vrionis (Michael Vrionis), as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Recently he wrote "Breathe everyone, this is just a chapter and not the whole story. Keep real, keep it simple, be grateful, and be thankful"
A Celebration of Life ceremony is pending.
The family would greatly appreciate donations made to Camp Concord, in memory of Jorge. Donations can be made online at friendsofcampconcord.org. You may also send a check, made out to Friends of Camp Concord and mailed to PO Box 6373, Concord, CA 94524.


View the online memorial for Jorge Guillermo Santana

Published in Marin Independent Journal Obits on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
21 entries
May 22, 2020
Hearts are sad and broken with the loss of Jorge Santana. His music will live on forever. May God heal your broken hearts and renew your crushed spirit.
May 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Santana family. May the God of all comfort provide you all the strength to cope with your loss
May 21, 2020
My God rest your Soul my brother . Thank you for your beautiful music. My deepest Condolences to the Santana family .
Lorraine
Friend
May 21, 2020
My condolences to the Santana family, I am very sorry for your loss. H e made beautiful music. May the god of comfort be with all of you at this difficult time.
Karen
May 21, 2020
E was very instrumental in my recovery from drugs n alcohol,Jorge led me to the recovery part of sobriety thru sshomes in San Jose owned by Andre's lujan jr.lil did I know that my brothers compassion an support they stuff love an hitting my bottom.did I had a spiritual awaikening.im ever so thankful to Jorge cause he saved the life of hopeless dopephene to a hopeless hopephene .27 yes later.i m gonna miss you my brother from another mother.god has a mansion for u in his kingdom for u are their now,gracias ah ti joge santana.
Oscar. ,lujan
Friend
May 20, 2020
Music is a gift from God. Anyone who possesses that gift has been blessed. Mr Jorge leaves good memories for the family and fans. To the family Im sorry.
Lindsey
May 20, 2020
The Santana family is receiving my sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one. His music will live on for his many admirers. At this sad time, may the God of tender mercies give you comfort and peace.
May 20, 2020
I Am Really Hurt About His Passing I Have Followed Him Since The 1st malo album and Am Glad we later became friends ! he knew I was sincere about being a real fan of his music from my photography of him....
David Aguilar
Friend
May 20, 2020
Malo was one of my favorite groups of all time and so was song Suavecito. Please accept my sincere condolences to the Santana Family, May Almighty God in the Heavens comfort your grieving hearts with strength and loving kindness as you cope with your loss in your lives. Thanks for the wonderful music that made us feel good at heart.
BRY
May 20, 2020
Truly a loss for the music world and the Santana family, may God be with you all as you go through this very difficult time of your loss.
May 20, 2020
Que en paz descanse el gran Jorge Santana.
Victor Arechiga
May 19, 2020
Light, Love and Life...May God be well pleased with you Jorge. Our Deepest Condolences Brother Carlos. Much Love For the music you made together. Peace.
Craig Muhammad
May 19, 2020
Take care my brother rest in peace you will be missed Robert Music
Robert Music
Friend
May 19, 2020
My Deepest Sympathies
Scott Chamberland
May 19, 2020
Thank you for the wonderful music Jorge.
We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort the family during this extremely difficult time.
May 19, 2020
My condolences go out to the Santana family on the death of Jorge. What a musician. He will be missed.
Lee
May 18, 2020

In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to you our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones
Mark Aulenbacher
May 18, 2020
Our condolences goes out to the Santana family... My husband is a big fan of the Santana brothers and he will be greatly missed.

Sincerely,

Mario & Margie Gutierrez
Margie Gutierrez
May 18, 2020
God is a God of all Comfort and he will Comfort the family's..My heartfelt condolences to the family's...
May 18, 2020
Listened to his music for years.....over the top talent.
May the memories carry you through this very difficult time. My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the brokenhearted. (Isa 61:1.)
