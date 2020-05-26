E was very instrumental in my recovery from drugs n alcohol,Jorge led me to the recovery part of sobriety thru sshomes in San Jose owned by Andre's lujan jr.lil did I know that my brothers compassion an support they stuff love an hitting my bottom.did I had a spiritual awaikening.im ever so thankful to Jorge cause he saved the life of hopeless dopephene to a hopeless hopephene .27 yes later.i m gonna miss you my brother from another mother.god has a mansion for u in his kingdom for u are their now,gracias ah ti joge santana.

Oscar. ,lujan

Friend