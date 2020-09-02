1/1
Jorgen Vilhelm Lunding
1921 - 2020
Jorgen V. Lunding March 5, 1921 August 3, 2020 On Monday, August 3, 2020, Jorgen Vilhelm Lunding died at the age of 99. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jorgen was born on March 5, 1921, in Skodsborg, Denmark to Gerhard August and Marie Dorthea Lunding-Petersen. Jorgen's father died at an early age and Jorgen was raised by his stepfather Harold Tolstrup-Moller. He was the third of five children. Jorgen served with distinction as a Kornet in the Danish Royal Guard during World War II, and actively assisted the Danish Resistance during the German occupation of Denmark. After the war, Jorgen pursued his education in civil engineering at the University of Copenhagen, with further advanced degrees in planning and development and business administration. Jorgen received a royal appointment as Landinspector from King Frederik IX in 1950. Jorgen emigrated to the United States in 1951 and became a naturalized American citizen in 1956. He devoted his early professional career to engineering design at Bechtel corporation and with Morrison-Knudsen, and served as the engineering coordinator for innumerable large and important infrastructure projects in the United States and overseas, including work contracted by the U.S. Navy in the Philippines and at Midway Island. Later in his career, Jorgen was instrumental to the development and construction of many local projects to include Peacock Gap in San Rafael and as a managing partner and developer for Discovery Bay, in Byron, California. He was a past chairman of the San Rafael Planning Commission and served as the Director of Public Works and Building Official for the town of Ross. He was also a trustee of Reclamation District 800 for nearly a decade. Jorgen remained a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, and numerous other professional engineering associations until his death. From an early age, Jorgen was an avid and accomplished mariner having sailed off Copenhagen and his native Denmark as a youth, and later in the San Francisco Bay and the coast of California. He often recounted his travels and adventures throughout Europe as a young man by motorcycle and skiing in the alps. His greatest love was spending time with his family, upon whom he has left his indelible enthusiasm for life and his charismatic smile. Jorgen is survived by Birte, his wife of 69 years; and by his sons Steffen and Peter; his daughter, Annette; and by his five grandchildren, Kimberly, Catherine, Joseph, Kyle and Cameron. Jorgen was preceded in death by his daughter, Irene, whom he shared with his first wife, Jeanne. To the end, Jorgen was a proud American and embraced every opportunity to contribute and persevere in his new homeland over the past nearly 70 years. He never hesitated to express his unwavering commitment to our community and country. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jorgen's memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
