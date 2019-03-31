|
Joseph Brooks Reade Born on March 1, 1942 in El Paso, Texas, passed away at age 77 on March 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City Oklahoma. Joe lived in Marin County for many years and graduated from Tam high School. Joseph was the beloved husband of Dodie Farve Reade. He is survived by his son, Mike Reade {Jenn}; daughter, Caryn Reade Hoeflein {Howard}; stepson, Kris Farve {Carnita}; grand-children, Tyler Hoeflein, Austin Hoeflein, Zoey Reade, Cody Farve and Trace Farve; and great-grandchild, Jeremy Farve. Services will be Private.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019