St Anthony's Catholic Church
1000 Cambridge St
Novato, CA 94947
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Novato , CA
Joseph Eugene Jordan Age 92, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. Joe Jordan was the son of Tom and Della Jordan and was married to the love of his life, Joan Jordan (Orlando), for just shy of 66 years. That love led to their five children, Michael Jordan (Michelle), Timothy Jordan (Debi), Kathleen DeSalvo (George), Patricia Lazor (Joe) and Laura Slanec (Steve), 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Joe and that is reflected in the legacy of love, joy, and humor that he leaves behind. His family will miss him dearly but will continue to honor his memory. Joe was a veteran of WWII, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a long time employee of Pacific Bell. Service will be at St. Anthony's Church in Novato on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:00 am. Donations can be made in his name to the following: Sutter Care at Home Hospice Attn. Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 160045 Sacramento, CA 95816 or Sutter Care at Home, 100 Rowland Way, Suite 215, Novato, CA 94945.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 15, 2019
