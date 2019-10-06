|
Joseph J. D'Andre Of Marin County passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 25, 2019, the day of his 89th birthday and 65th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Jean. "Joe", is survived by those that meant the world to him. His wife Jean, his three children, Jeff, Jeanine and Jennifer, his seven grandchildren as well as his three great grandchildren, and his two sisters, Dolores Grant and Diane D'Andre, all who loved Joe dearly. Joe, a child of immigrant parents, was born in Cleveland, thereafter moving to Boston before his family settled in San Francisco. He was a Korean War Veteran. Soon after his return to civilian life, Joe and Jean married, started a family and moved to Marin. Faced with the challenge of raising a young family and working full time by day, Joe attended Lincoln Law School during the evenings, and was sworn in as a lawyer in 1965. He eventually founded his own law firm in San Francisco in 1970 where he practiced for forty years. In the legal community, Joe was regarded as a tenacious advocate with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism. Joe approached the practice of law as he did life, with an irrepressible sense of humor. He was loved by his clients, admired by his adversaries, but above all respected by those who had the privilege and good fortune to know him. Those who knew our Father would describe him as a loving, sweet, kind, and funny man with a lovely smile and a warm and welcoming handshake. He was comfortable taking center stage but always did so with humility and grace. Those lucky enough to see him in action likely witnessed one of his masterful renditions of Sinatra's "New York, New York". He was a man that was never boastful despite all of his accomplishments, many of them in the face of adversity. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and as our father would say in the words of Sinatra, "I did it my way." And he did. In his waning days, we asked how he wanted to be remembered and his response was, "Just a good guy". And he was. We miss you Daddy, you will be in all of our hearts forever.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019