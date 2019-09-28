|
Joseph John Giari Aug. 31, 1924 - Sep. 9, 2019 Resident of Novato, CA Joe Giari passed away on Monday September 9, 2019, nine days after his 95th birthday. He was born in San Rafael to Fulvio and Domenica Scopesi Giari, who emigrated from Genoa, Italy to San Francisco. Joe lived continuously in Novato for more than 80 years. Joe graduated from San Rafael High School in 1944. He worked as a meter reader for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Novato Historical Guild for more than 30 years, serving as Board member, President, and Chairman of the committee that worked to restore and preserve Pioneer Park Cemetery. Joe also volunteered as a docent at the Novato Historical Guild, and assisted with the preparation of their newsletter every month. He also was a an honorary member of the Retired Merchant Marines Club, and helped raise funds for the restoration of the World War II liberty ship Jeremiah O'Brien at Pier 45 in San Francisco. Joe was a lifelong member of the Novato Druids Grove #113. He served as Noble Arch in 1995, and helped establish a Druids Grove in Anchorage Alaska. He was a member of the Novato Visually Impaired Group, and a member of the Novato Seniors Club at the Margaret Todd Center. Joe enjoyed traveling, and he made several trips on cruise ships to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, and the South Pacific with friends and relatives. He loved telling stories about his travels, and encouraged everyone to get out and see the world. He was also an avid Giants and 49ers fan. He was known for his generosity and love of life, and will be missed by many friends and relatives. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Asunta, Fred, and Frank. He is survived by 9 nieces and nephews. The family would especially like to thank his caregivers Frank Espinoza and Catherine Ural, who enabled him to remain living at his home the last few years of his life. There will be a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd on Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 am, followed by a celebration reception after at the Druids Hall, 801 Grant Ave. Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019