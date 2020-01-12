|
|
Joseph Michael Balanda Age 73, of Palm Springs CA, died Thursday night, December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 29, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph John and Ann Marie (Chepul) Balanda. Joseph had a unique and varied work career. His work opportunities took him from Chicago to San Diego, Saudi Arabia and San Francisco. For the last 19 years he was employed by the State of California's Coastal Conservancy as an Information Technology Analyst. Joseph loved life and participated in many different activities. He was a marathon runner, a cyclist and a kayaker. He spent many hours fixing up his previous residence in Mill Valley, California. Joseph had a special attention for detail and would never settle for anything other than his best effort. His father, Joseph, and his mother, Ann, preceded Joseph in death. He is survived by his wife Terry (Mary Theresa Laframboise), sisters Anita Sands, Marie Wine, Helen Befort, Lucy LaRocca, and brother Michael Balanda. Nieces and nephews also survive him. There is no memorial service planned at this time. Entrusted to the care of Wiefels Funeral Directors, Palm Springs
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020