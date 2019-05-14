|
J. Patrick O'Hearn, Jr. Oct 2, 1935 - May 5, 2019 Pat left this world peacefully with his daughter Danon by his side. He was born and lived in San Francisco until 1965, when he built a house and moved with his beloved wife Betty and family to San Rafael. Pat was a successful salesman, a good man with a quick wit and sense of humor. Pat was predeceased by his wife Betty, son Michael, and brother Michael. Survived by his sister, Aileen, children Patrick and Danon, and granddaughter Savanna. A Vigiil will be held at Keatons Mortuary on Wednesday, May 15 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Mass at St. Anselms on Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 14, 2019