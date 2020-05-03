Joseph Rowell, Sr. July 15, 1923 April 28, 2020 Joseph "Joe" Rowell Sr. passed away at home April 28, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by his loving family, including the love of his life, Shirley Hall Rowell, his wife of almost 70 years. He was a resident of the Marin County Lucas Valley neighborhood since 1965. Joseph was born a twin with his sister Mary, on July 15, 1923 in the small southern town of Albany, Georgia. During WWII, he served in the United States Army Air Corps as an airplane mechanic. After the war, he attended college and graduated from Morris Brown College and Atlanta University Graduate School of Social Work. He was an undergraduate at Morris Brown when he met Shirley in 1949 one day in the school library. Shirley saw Joe flipping a nickel to one of his friends. She thought, "He must be rich!" Joe really wasn't rich with money, but their married life together was rich with experience and adventure as they started their family and moved around the country, either as a result of job advancements or in search of better opportunities for their children. Joe was very proud of his five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was so happy when his first daughter, Regina, was born in Atlanta, that he would take the one month old baby down to the corner to show off to his friends. Eventually, all his children: Regina, Joseph Jr., Stephen, Patricia, and JoAnn, graduated from colleges in California, where Joe and Shirley had finally settled after residing for periods of time in: Atlanta, Georgia, Tuskegee, Alabama, Rapid City, South Dakota, Bemidji, Minnesota, Washington, D.C. and Lucas Valley in San Rafael. In 1990, Joe retired from a long, rewarding career as a Social Worker for the United States Department of Health Education and Welfare, where each assignment involved working with people needing help. He began his career at the VA Hospital in Tuskegee, then moved on to work with Sioux Indians in Rapid City, South Dakota and Bemidji, Minnesota, and was eventually promoted to administrative assignments in the U.S. Western Region out of the San Francisco Federal Office. Joe was a very special person who brought an abundance of light, joy, and wisdom to his cherished family. His incredible work ethic, persistence, and intelligence were examples for everyone to follow. He'd bring beautiful fresh flowers home for Shirley every Friday after work. After retirement, he and Shirley traveled the world, went on cruises, and learned ballroom dancing. He enjoyed SF symphony concerts - especially the annual performance of the Messiah, and he enjoyed watching A's and Giants baseball games. We will fondly remember Joe's endless compliments, lighthearted laughter, hugs, constant support, enlightening family newsletters, and lovely words of grace before meals. We will miss him. In addition to Shirley, Joe is survived by his twin sister, Mary Dunn of Albany, GA; children: Regina Rowell of Vacaville, Joseph Jr. (Anita) of Novato, Stephen Rowell, Sr. (Phyllis) of Oakland, Patricia Ryan of Manchester, NH, and JoAnn Rowell of San Rafael; grandchildren, Mariska Lehman (Gregg), Stephen Jr., Aisha, Angela Rowell and Cameron Ryan; and great-grandchildren Luke and Madeline Lehman. The family extends special thanks to the many helpful neighbors and friends, the Marin County health care community, and the Marinwood Fire Department.



