Joseph William Robb, Jr. Age 92, of Belvedere, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 10, 2019. Joseph was born to Joseph, Sr. and Francis Robb on November 3, 1926, in San Francisco, California, at St. Luke's Hospital. He graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City, continuing his studies at the University of Santa Clara and finishing his undergraduate work at UC Berkeley, going on to earn his Doctorate of Juris Prudence at UC Hastings College of the Law in 1951. Upon passing the California State Bar, Joseph started his legal career by joining his father, Joseph W. Robb, Sr., at the law offices of Hession Robb & Creedon in San Mateo. He thereafter began a solo practice in San Francisco, later moving to Mill Valley where he established the Law Offices of Robb and Ross in 1986 with his partner, Sterling L. Ross, Jr. Joseph was an avid reader, a history buff, and a lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Esther, after a remarkable 59 years of marriage. He is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Philip (wife Kira) and John; two nephews, Robert Steger (wife Kathy) and William Steger; and his five grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, Andrew, Michael and Mataeo. We all take comfort knowing that Joseph is reunited with his beloved sister Patricia Steger, who passed away in 2000, and his son Peter, who passed in 2007. A celebration of Joe's life for friends and family will be planned for early Spring, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Joe to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019