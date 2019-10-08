Home

Josette Anna Bledsoe Obituary
Josette Bledsoe Our Dearest PD Chou, Mom, Mamou It has been 10 very long years since god took you away from your family, friends and pets that loved you so much. You gave everyone who crossed your path a memory of love, caring, support, friendship, fine French cooking along with putting a smile on their face and your love in their heart. Your love of Lee, your children, your grand-children and friends were pure and without question. Your listening skills, subtle bits of advice with French humor were remarkable in providing the support and guidance with love to those who had the pleasure to enjoy life with you. Ten years ago, your golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands came to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. We will love you for eternity and we miss you every day. With all of our love, Lee, Michelle, Eric, Suzanne, Joe, Garrette, Keiley, Stacey and Brian
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
