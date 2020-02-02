Home

Joyce Bosemer Kuffel Joyce Bosemer Kuffel passed away peacefully at her home in Pacheco Valley, California on January 14, 2020 at the age of 78 after a long illness. Joyce was born on May 4, 1942 in Chicago to Howard and Mildred Bosemer. She is a graduate of Kelvyn Park High School Class of '61. After graduation she joined Foote, Cone and Belding Advertising where she worked for 17 years. She married Bill Kuffel in 1978. They were happily married 28 years until he passed away in 2007. She is survived by great grandchild Tyr Kuffel, Grandchildren Lucas and Isa Otanez, Randall and Wilton Kuffel, and Stewart and Mary Kuffel. Step children Margaret Kuffel, Sarah and Greg Otanez, Matt and Lois Kuffel, and Dan and Sherrill Kuffel. Joyce enjoyed mentoring students at Hamilton School in Novato for years and counts her time as "Miss Joyce" among her happiest experiences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
