Joyce F. Calanchini Joyce Fleming Calanchini - wife, mother, nona and friend to all that knew her, died at her home in Mill Valley, California on Sunday, October 11th, at the age of 90. Joyce devoted her life to family, faith and to serving those in need. Her selflessness, and genuine interest in the welfare of others served as a beacon to many who came to call Joyce a friend and confidant over the course of her long life. Born on April 1st, 1930, in Livingston, Montana, Joyce had a small town upbringing that helped shape her character and values. Though she left home for college and a life in California, that small town and the river that runs through it never left Joyce's heart. Years later she would return with her husband and children, ultimately establishing a family home and a lasting legacy on the banks of the Yellowstone. While living and working in San Francisco, Joyce met Dr. Philip Calanchini, a doctor in residency. They both shared a strong desire to build a family and to live a life based in faith. The two were married at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in San Francisco in 1960. They lived in Mill Valley where they raised eight children and were active members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. Dr. Calanchini died of brain cancer in 2009. Joyce will be missed dearly by her children: Elizabeth, Henry (wife Fumiko), Anne (husband Mark), Maria, Elise (husband Kevin), Chiara, Michaela (husband Kent), and Matthew; by her grandchildren Jackson, Sophia, Rennic, Belen, Jude, Miles, Teo, Nina and honorary granddaughter Maya; sister Katharine Neel and many other relatives and friends. On Sunday, October 18th, just one week after Joyce's passing, her older sister, Mary Elizabeth Fleming, died in Billings, Montana at the age of 93. A private family service was held for Joyce at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Mill Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to the Marin Agriculture Land Trust (M.A.L.T) or The Marin Food Bank. Joyce's final resting place will be in Livingston, Montana beside her husband Philip, overlooking the river.



