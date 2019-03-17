|
Joyce Hayes Burrows Passed away on February 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in San Francisco on January 18, 1934 to Francis and Catherine Hayes. A true San Franciscan at heart, she lived in Mission Terrace until graduating from Balboa High School, attending UC Berkeley and marrying her high school sweetheart, the late Donald Norman Burrows. During their 65 year marriage they were blessed with 5 children - the late Catherine, Michael (Patti), Keith (Susan), David and Brian (Heidi). She was also an amazing grandmother to Kirsten (Dustin Gregory), Greg and Jim. Joyce and Don started their married life in the military. They were stationed at many army bases across the United States, where they met incredible friends and had a lot of fun times. In 1963 they moved to Terra Linda where they raised their family. Joyce worked at the Civic Center Department of Aging and the famous Emporium for many years. She was very active in her sons' sporting events cheering on the Terra Linda Trojans and #1 supporter of her grandchildren's sports at San Marin High School. Besides her family, friends and her precious pups, Milli and Max, Joyce's passion was bridge. She was an excellent bridge player and was in several different bridge groups until her passing. She also loved to travel with her husband and the two of them traveled the world many times over. Joyce was the party planner for her City girlfriends Dorothy Baker, Joyce Nicolini, Arlene Bushner and Gay Lundy usually meeting at The Olive Garden in Stonestown for their 3 hour lunches. The day before her injury, they were together again celebrating a birthday and she brought them all Valentine socks just for fun. She was so thoughtful this way and in so many other ways as well. The matriarch of the Burrows clan, Joyce will be missed so much. A celebration of her life will be held at the Club House at McInnis Park Golf Center 350 Smith Ranch Rd, San Rafael, CA on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at noon. The family would also like to thank the wonderful first responders, nurses and doctors at Marin General. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marin Humane Society, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd, Novato, CA 94949 (415) 883-4621.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 27, 2019