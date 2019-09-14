|
Joyce Monteverdi Joyce Monteverdi passed away peacefully in her home on September 5, 2019, at the age of 73. Born in San Francisco, Joyce lived in the Cow Hollow/Marina district of San Francisco until she moved to Marin County in 2007. She is survived by her son, Michael, and his wife, Tina, along with her beloved grandchildren, Michaela and Colin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo, California. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joyce's name to St. Jude's Hospital is appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 14, 2019