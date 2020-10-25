Joyce P. Koster Joyce P. Koster passed away on Sunday, October 4th. She was born on Long Island, New York, on October 26, 1933, to Alice (Hantz) and William Prime. As a child, she enjoyed swimming in the ocean, skating on frozen ponds and horseback riding. After attending the University of Vermont, Joyce lived in New York City. Later, Joyce moved to San Francisco, where she met her husband of 42 years, John Earl Koster. As a married couple, they briefly lived in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT. In 1959 they returned to Northern California, settling in Marin, for the remainder of their lives. Besides raising their two daughters, Karen and Nancy, Joyce played an integral role in her husband's insurance broker career. A lifetime lover of animals, nature and sports, Joyce will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters, Karen Koster (Petaluma) and Nancy Koster (San Rafael); and sister, Beverly Pearson (Frederick, MD). In her memory, donations may be made to the Joyce P. Koster Memorial Fund, Salvation Army, 832 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107.



