1/1
Joyce P. Koster
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce P. Koster Joyce P. Koster passed away on Sunday, October 4th. She was born on Long Island, New York, on October 26, 1933, to Alice (Hantz) and William Prime. As a child, she enjoyed swimming in the ocean, skating on frozen ponds and horseback riding. After attending the University of Vermont, Joyce lived in New York City. Later, Joyce moved to San Francisco, where she met her husband of 42 years, John Earl Koster. As a married couple, they briefly lived in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT. In 1959 they returned to Northern California, settling in Marin, for the remainder of their lives. Besides raising their two daughters, Karen and Nancy, Joyce played an integral role in her husband's insurance broker career. A lifetime lover of animals, nature and sports, Joyce will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters, Karen Koster (Petaluma) and Nancy Koster (San Rafael); and sister, Beverly Pearson (Frederick, MD). In her memory, donations may be made to the Joyce P. Koster Memorial Fund, Salvation Army, 832 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved