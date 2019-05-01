|
|
Joyce V. Dyer Passed away on April 25, 2019, at her longtime home in Terra Linda. Born in Ketchikan, Alaska, during the throes of the Depression, Joyce was raised in a loving family that included her mother and three siblings. In that tight-knit coastal community, Joyce made strong and lasting friendships, and also developed a particular love of seafood crab, salmon and, yes, fishcakes! After high school she ventured down to the Lower 48, first to Washington State, where she met and married Gene Dyer. In the late '50s Gene took a position with the Navy, and they began their family in the DC area in the early '60s. But the west coast beckoned in 1963, when Gene, Joyce and their two young kids moved to Terra Linda. Over the years Joyce made a sustained difference in the community, including volunteering in the local school district, promoting childhood literacy and also, crucially, organizing Terra Linda homeowners in the eventual purchase and safeguarding of the beautiful, hilly open spaces that overlook the bucolic valley. As much as she loved Terra Linda, in more recent decades she and Gene enjoyed returning to Ketchikan most summers to visit family and childhood friends regular trips she always looked forward to, and relished. It was on these trips that she demonstrated her considerable talents at "dock fish-ing" (going to the dock and chatting up an old friend, leaving with fresh fish in tow)! Although Joyce was diagnosed with MS earlier in life, and had battled various ailments over the years, she was fortunate to have her wits until the end, not to mention a positive and cheerful outlook on life. That positive touch made its way into the family kitchen, too, where she sometimes joked that she was Chinese in a previous life Chinese cuisine being one of her culinary passions. Gene, of course, obliged by installing a built-in wok in the kitchen. Joyce leaves behind her daughter Kym Cox (Danny), son Marc Dyer (Karen), grandson Tanar Metzger (Salina) and great-grandson Elias, along with older sister Luella Edwards (Frank), fraternal twin Carol Hall (John), and younger brother Douglas Vig (Doris). (Gene Dyer passed away in June 2017, after nearly 63 years of happy marriage.) Joyce also leaves countless others she knew and touched over the years, all of whom will cherish sharing a part of her long and fulfilling life. A celebration of her life is being planned, but perhaps not until this summer, when a specific wish of hers to have her and Gene's ashes scattered near Ketchikan can be organized with family there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you simply think of a fond or funny memory of Joyce, and share it with a loved one. That'd surely make her smile.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019