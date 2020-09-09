Jozo M. Bajurin Jozo Maro Bajurin died peacefully in his home in Kentfield, California at the age of 87. Jozo is survived by his son, Norbert Bajurin; and grandchildren Heidi Bajurin Oguz and Nicholas Bajurin; and his great-grandchildren Grace and Bennett. Jozo was born on June 14, 1933 in Hodilje, Croatia. He was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. At the age of 18, Jozo, along with four other brave men, planned in secrecy an escape from then-communist Yugoslavia, in May 1952. Jozo swam over a mile to a nearby island to procure a small row boat and engine for them to cross the sea. After three long days across the Adriatic, they touched land in Italy. He was routed to Germany, where he befriended a Croatian American Colonel that arranged employment for him on a US Army base in Kaiserslautern, Germany. It was there where Jozo met and married his wife, Gertrude, with Norbert being born soon after. They immigrated to the United States, arriving February 14 1957, beginning their pursuit of the American Dream. Settling in San Francisco, they worked diligently with Jozo, a partner at Alouis Auto Radiator Inc. and purchased their first home in Corte Madera, just eight short years after arriving in the USA. Jozo went on to enjoy his passion of the sea by building a sailboat and sailing to Tahiti. He was an avid water skier, and an accomplished fisherman. He was an active parishioner of the Church of Nativity, a benefactor of the Croatian American Cultural Center in San Francisco, as well as a proud member of the Golden Gate and St. Francis Yacht Clubs. A private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Jozo's name. The family would like to thank Mario Mariscal for his kind and caring assistance during Jozo's final days.